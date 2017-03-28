Lana Del Rey teases new collaboration with The Weeknd

The New York artist has twice featured on tracks by the Toronto musician

Lana Del Rey has hinted at a possible new collaboration with The Weeknd.

The two artists have previously worked together on two occasions, with Del Rey featuring on two Weeknd songs: ‘Prisoner’ from his 2015 second album ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’ from last year’s ‘Starboy’.

It now appears that The Weeknd will soon be repaying the favour to Del Rey, with the latter tweeting on Sunday (March 26) a clear hint that the pair will collaborate for a third time. Posting the letters ‘XO’ – a clear reference to the name of The Weeknd’s label – the new post adds to rumours that the two will have at least one song together on Del Rey’s forthcoming new album.

See Del Rey’s tweet below.

Del Rey recently gave a rare public interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”