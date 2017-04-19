Listen to Lana Del Rey’s new song with The Weeknd ‘Lust For Life’

It's the singer's album title-track

Lana Del Rey has shared her new album’s title-track, ‘Lust For Life’, featuring The Weeknd.

The song is lifted from Del Rey’s upcoming album of the same name, her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. The record (its cover art is here) has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’ and she recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and teased that the record is “coming soon”.

‘Lust For Life’ premiered today (April 19) on Mistajam’s BBC Radio 1 show. Listen below in its non-official clip, which sees the pair hang out on the Hollywood sign.

During an interview with Mistajam, Del Rey said that “the first few things I’m gonna put out are gonna have that bigger richer sound” and teased an acoustic track called ‘Yosemite’ that is “kind of a love song that I did all in one take in the room.”

Speaking to Dazed recently, Del Rey said of her Weeknd collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Lana Del Rey had previously appeared on The Weeknd’s tracks, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’.

Del Rey spoke to Courtney Love in the interview for Dazed in which the pair talked about their love for each other’s music and Lana revealed that she has a new song with Sean Ono Lennon.

She also recently took to Instagram to preview a new song she wrote after Coachella. Del Rey said she had “complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions [with] North Korea mount”.

Explaining the song’s formation further, she added: “On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”