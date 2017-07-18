'Lust For Life' comes to Brixton

Lana Del Rey has announced details of a rare, surprise UK show at The O2 Academy in Brixton. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The returning pop-noir sensation will be performing at the iconic London venue on Monday July 24. Tickets will be on sale from 12pm on Wednesday July 19 and will be available here.

She will release her fourth album ‘Lust For Life‘ on Friday.

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently revealed that she almost formed a band with Miles Kane.

“I’ve done so much with Miles,” she said when asked about working with him. “I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“This was December through March,” she continued. “I didn’t have a world tour planned and they didn’t have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles’ solo stuff. Him and [Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.”