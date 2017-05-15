Lana Del Rey unveils new song ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’

Get another taster of 'Lust For Life'

Lana Del Rey has shared a brand new track ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’. Check it out below.

Following on from launch single ‘Love‘ and the title track featuring The Weeknd, ‘Coachella – Woodstock In my Mind’ is taken from Del Rey’s upcoming new album ‘Lust For Life‘.

Backed by subtle R&B beats, the track is Del Rey’s signature, brooding pop-noir approach before blooming into a much more three-dimensional, cinematic affair – packed with vivid imagery of her imagination being sent back while enjoying the music and crowds of the California desert.

Lana Del Rey releases ‘Lust For Life’ on May 26.

Describing the new album as ‘more socially aware’, Del Rey said of ‘Lust For Life’: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.”

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”