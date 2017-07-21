Lana Del Rey confirms attempt to use witchcraft against Donald Trump

I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that she attempted to place a hex on US President Donald Trump.

The singer sparked speculation that she was attempting to use witchcraft to get rid of Trump earlier this year, when she asked her Twitter followers to gather mysterious ‘ingredients’.

Now, she has confirmed it in a new interview with NME when quizzed about her love of the occult.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t”, she replied.

“I’m in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges.”

She added: “I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”

The wide-ranging chat also saw Lana open up on working with Sean Lennon on ‘Tomorrow Never Came’, taken from new album ‘Lust for Life’.

“I didn’t know [his son] Sean. I got his number from my manager, who called his manager. I kind of was nervous about what he was going to say. I FaceTimed him – he was amazing. He was very excited.”