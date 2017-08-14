The full line-up for Tyler, The Creator's hugely popular annual carnival is massive

Tyler, The Creator has announced the full line-up for his sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival featuring Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, Jorja Smith and more.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

This evening, Tyler released a poster for the festival on October 28 – 29 where Tyler, Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, Solange, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, Kelis, 6lack, the Internet, and more are set to play.

The line-up also features the likes of Justice, Fidlar, Trash Talk and Lil Yachty. Last year’s festival featured performances from Chance The Rapper, Death Grips and Erykah Badu.

Check out the poster and full-line up below.

CAMP FLOG GNAW 2017: TICKETS ON SALE THIS THURSDAY AT NOON. 12pst A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator both released albums last month with Lust For Life and Flower Boy, respectively. Rey moved inches ahead of Tyler to claim number one in the album chart to which Tyler tweeted: “CONGRATS UNCLE TONY @LanaDelRey.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Tyler appeared on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ recently to promote his solo album and grab the host’s bum.

Read more: Tyler, the Creator just reminded us of his dark genius with comeback single ‘Who Dat Boy’

Tyler then discussed why every rap on his new album is “ridiculously important”. “A lot of people are like ‘Oh, what’s going on here?’ I produced and wrote mostly 90% of it,” he told Colbert. “It’s a few melodies that I didn’t come up with … It’s more so that I just wanted to produce and have people sing. And that’s all I want to listen to.