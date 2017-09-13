Watch Lana Del Rey take a ride around LA in new ‘White Mustang’ video

Song features on singer's latest album 'Lust For Life'

Lana Del Rey has shared a video for her track ‘White Mustang’.

The song features on Del Rey’s latest album ‘Lust For Life’, released in July. This clip stars Icelandic actor/musician Eðvarð Egilsson and sees Del Rey taking a ride around a futuristic version of Los Angeles in the track’s eponymous white mustang.

Watch below:

Egilsson recently spoke about how his cameo came to be. “This is my largest role so far,” he told mbl.is. “A friend of mine tagged me in a post on Facebook ad asking for a certain type of guy, with long hair and a beard for a music video.”

“The next day when I was DJ’ing at a club I got a phonecall from Lana,” he added. “She asked me to come to her home for a chat before taking on the project. So I did, we had a chat and she played some of her new music for me.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed what happened when he was told to buy his 8-year-old daughter Harper a Lana Del Rey album.

Grohl was visiting Amoeba Records in Los Angeles when the store also happened to be hosting a Lana Del Rey live in-store performance. He was there to pick up an Imagine Dragons record for Harper, while also picking up AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’. The store was packed was Lana Del Rey fans who, according to Grohl, didn’t recognise him. While trying to get through the crowd to pay for the albums for his daughter, one Lana Del Rey fan seemed particularly annoyed about his presence.

Detailed in a Rolling Stone cover story, one woman allegedly looked “particularly vexed” that Grohl was shopping at the time. “I’m just getting my daughter an Imagine Dragons record,” he stated, to which the woman said: “You should buy her a Lana record”. Grohl replied: “I got her AC/DC”.