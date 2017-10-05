Las Vegas shooter ‘booked hotel rooms’ overlooking Lollapalooza festival in Chicago

Festival took place two months before the Las Vegas massacre

Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock booked multiple hotel rooms overlooking Lollapalooza festival two months ago, according to reports.

Sunday evening (October 1) saw a mass shooting take place at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, claiming the lives of 59 people and leaving countless others injured. Paddock, 64, opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targeting music fans at the country music festival.

TMZ now reports that Paddock had booked two separate rooms at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago. The hotel overlooks Grant Park, the outdoor venue where 400,000 people attended Lollapalooza.

According to the report, Paddock booked one room from August 1 and another from August 3, with both checking out on August 6. Lollapalooza festival ran from August 3-6 this year.

TMZ reports that Paddock “specifically requested both rooms be a ‘view room’ which only face Grant Park” and that he hadn’t previously booked a room at the hotel before.

Sources have told TMZ that Paddock failed to show up for his bookings.

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast recently reported that Paddock had rented multiple condos overlooking Chicago’s Life Is Beautiful festival, which took place the week prior to Route 91 Harvest and was headlined this year by Lorde and Chance The Rapper.

The Route 91 Harvest shooting has led musicians such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Moby to join calls for stricter gun control in the US.

The festival organisers recently released a statement following the atrocity, saying: “On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones.”

“Senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers,” the statement added. “Our eternal gratitude goes out to the [Las Vegas police department], emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.”

While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day. We will not let hate win over love. We will not be defeated by senseless violence. We will persevere, and honour the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”