"We will not let hate win over love"

The organisers of Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas have issued a statement after a mass shooting at the event claimed the lives of 59 people and left countless others injured.

The atrocity occurred on Sunday evening (October 1) when gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targeting music fans at the country music festival.

In a public statement, the festival’s organisers write: “On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones.”

“Senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers,” the statement adds. “Our eternal gratitude goes out to the [Las Vegas police department], emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.”

The statement continues: “While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day. We will not let hate win over love. We will not be defeated by senseless violence. We will persevere, and honour the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”

The incident has led musicians such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Moby to join calls for stricter gun control in the US.

The Killers have also issued a message of solidarity following the tragedy in their home city.