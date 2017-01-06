The Last Shadow Puppets beat David Bowie to win top album artwork prize

'Everything You've Come To Expect''s cover art triumphed in the 'Best Art Vinyl 2016' prize

The Last Shadow Puppets have had the cover art for their second album, ‘Everything You’ve Come To Expect’, crowned as the best album artwork of 2016 – beating David Bowie‘s cover for his final album, ‘Blackstar’.

The annual list has been compiled by Art Vinyl, who put together a shortlist of the best 50 album artworks from last year. Shortlisted entries included Parquet Courts’ ‘Human Performance’, Justice’s ‘Woman’ and The Avalanches’ ‘Wildflower’.

The Last Shadow Puppets’ cover art for ‘Everything You’ve Come To Expect’ – which features a 1969 image of Tina Turner – was victorious, beating Bowie’s now-iconic ‘Blackstar’ artwork. Mark Pritchard’s ‘Under The Sun’ artwork came third.

Last year’s winner of the Best Art Vinyl – which is now in its thirteenth year – was David Gilmour’s artwork for his fourth album, ‘Rattle That Lock’.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that vinyl sales had hit a three-year high, with Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ a key contributor to the boost in sales.

Check out the top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2016 below:

1) David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

2) Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

3) Various Artists – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Mix 1’

4) Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

5) Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

6) The Stone Roses – ‘Stone Roses’

7) Bob Marley – ‘Legend’

8) The Beatles – ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

9) Prince – ‘Purple Rain’

10) Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’