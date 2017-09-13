Liam Gallagher and LCD Soundsystem to perform on ‘Jools Holland’ new series premiere

First episode will air later in September

The line-up has been announced for the first episode of the new series of Later… with Jools Holland, and it includes performances from Liam Gallagher and LCD Soundsystem.

The shorter, live episode of the show will air at 10pm on Tuesday, September 26 on BBC Two, with the hour-long special following on the Saturday, September 30 at 10.15pm.

As well as the two aforementioned acts, the episode will also feature Benjamin Clementine, Jorja Smith, Nadia Reid, Jimmy Webb.

It’s series 51 of the long-running musical variety show. The last series – which aired in April and May – saw performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blondie, Paul Weller, The xx, Haim, Alt-J and more.

Meanwhile, a special concert will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this month to mark the 25th anniversary of Later, featuring performances from Foo Fighters, Paul Weller, Van Morrison, Dizzee Rascal, Gregory Porter, Kali Uchis, Camille, Songhoy Blues and Jorja Smith. It will take place on Thursday, September 21, with a special episode of the show airing on BBC Two on Saturday, September 23.

Jools Holland says of the event: “It’s fantastic that we’re going to celebrate 25 years of making this show with a special one off event, where all of the workings of the Later experience will be transported into the Royal Albert Hall!”