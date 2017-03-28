Latitude 2017 add more music and comedy names to huge line-up

Cabbage, The Magic Gang, Simon Amstell and more are now heading to Suffolk

The line-up for Latitude 2017 continues to grow, now with a huge comedy bill announced and more music names added.

Earlier this month, the initial announcement saw The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes revealed as headliners alongside the likes of Placebo, Fatboy Slim, Jack Garratt, John Cale, Goldfrapp and many more.

Now, Cabbage, The Magic Gang, HMLTD, Strong Asian Mothers, and Dream Wife have been added to the Lake Stage, while Milky Chance will play the main Obelisk Arena, Marika Hackman, Gill Landry, and Dan Croll, and the Alcove Stage has Klangstof, and Aldous Harding will now play the Sunrise Arena.

Meanwhile, the massive comedy line-up now welcomes Dara O’Briain, Katherine Ryan, Simon Amstell, Robin Ince and Marcus Brigstocke presenting ‘Princefest’.

Elsewhere on the comedy bill are Charlie Baker Luke Kempner, Fin Taylor, Darren Harriott, Alfie Brown, Kelly Convey, Pierre Novellie, John Robins, Joel Dommett, Maddy Anholt , Sarah Keyworth, Rose Matafeo, Funz And Gamez, Ivo Graham, Tez Ilyas, Sean Walsh, Dom Joly, Chris Ramsey, Bilal Zafar, Lola and Jo: Focus On, PAPPY’S FLATSHARE SLAMDOWN, Suzi Ruffell, Lolly Adefope, Loyiso Gola, Marcel Lucont, Adam Hess, Sophie Willan, Nish Kumar, Guz Khan, Brennan Reece, MY DAD WROTE A PORNO, Goodbear, David Morgan, Katie Mulgrew, The Cloak & Dagger Club: Great British Mysteries?, Andy Parsons, Micky P Kerr, Lauren Pattison, The Cloak & Dagger Club: Great British Mysteries?, George Lewis, Barry Crimmins, PAPPY’S FLATSHARE SLAMDOWN, Lloyd Griffith, Michael Odewale, Jasper Cromwell Jones, Tim Key, Angelos and Barry, Jayde Adams, Alasdair Beckett-King, Tessa Coates, Steve Bugeja, Liz Miele, and Daniel Simonsen.