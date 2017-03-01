Latitude 2017 line-up announced

The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes will be headlining

The line-up for Latitude 2017 has been revealed – with The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes headlining among a huge run of other names. Check out the full line-up and ticket details below.

Not only does this mark The 1975’s first major UK festival headline appearance and Fleet Foxes long-awaited return as a UK exclusive, but Mumford & Sons will be curating their own line-up for the day as part of their Gentlemen Of The Road takeover.

“This collaboration with Latitude is one of the most exciting things we’re doing this year,” said the band. “Ever since we started working on Gentlemen Of The Road Stopovers we’ve really enjoyed curating line ups and sharing not only our own music but also sharing music of artists who we love and are listening to regularly. It’s almost like creating a mix tape with a best friend, but instead it’s a whole day of music, across multiple stages, with 40,000 people!”

Fleet Foxes added: “After being holed up in the studio for a year, there’s nothing we’re more excited about than performing new songs and revisiting our catalogue at Latitude!”

Also on the bill are the likes of Placebo, Goldfrapp, John Cale, Jack Garratt, Fatboy Slim and many, many more.

Latitude organiser Melvin Benn said: ““Following the incredible success of our eleventh edition last year, we had set the bar high for this year’s festival. The 1975 have more than proven themselves over the past year and I’m thrilled to give them a well-deserved headline slot. Mumford & Sons have chosen Latitude as the only stop in the UK for their Gentlemen of the Road Takeover, and Fleet Foxes’ will headline their only UK appearance at a festival this year. Latitude 2017 is already simply unmissable.”

Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July. Tickets are on sale here.

Richard Johnson

See the full line-up below

OBELISK ARENA

THE 1975 | MUMFORD & SONS w/ BAABA MAAL | FLEET FOXES

GOLDFRAPP | THE HORRORS | GLASS ANIMALS | LUCY ROSE | TINARIWEN

THE JAPANESE HOUSE | JOHN CALE | THE DIVINE COMEDY | WARD THOMAS

GRANDADDY | BAABA MAAL | BALOJI | MAVIS STAPLES | THE VERY BEST

BBC MUSIC STAGE

PLACEBO (UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE)

FATBOY SLIM | RIDE | LOYLE CARNER | JACK GARRATT | SOHN

MAGGIE ROGERS | THE LEMON TWIGS | MOUNT KIMBIE | THE HEAD AND THE HEART TOM GRENNAN | HER | LISA HANNIGAN | DECLAN MCKENNA | SYLVAN ESSO

KAREN ELSON | JULIA JACKLIN | KALEO | THE RADIO DEPT. (UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE)

FORMATION | IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE | A BLAZE OF FEATHER

MUSIC & FILM ARENA

WILL YOUNG’S SUMMER JAZZ SESSIONS | IMELDA MAY |KURUPT FM

BENJAMIN ZEPHANIAH & THE REVOLUTIONARY MINDS

WHITE MINK | FESTIVAL VOICES

SUNRISE ARENA

BEAK> | KEVIN MORBY | DAVE

TEMPLES | SUNFLOWER BEAN | LUBOMYR MELNYK| MARGARET GLASPY

ESBEN AND THE WITCH | ALL WE ARE | PALACE | MAX COOPER | GOAT GIRL | KADHJA BONET | SIGRID | JOE GODDARD | ÁINE CAHILL | HONEYBLOOD | TWIN PEAKS | YORKSTON/THORNE/KHAN | SERAMIC

DIY PRESENTS THE ALCOVE STAGE

PIXX | BENJAMIN FRANCIS LEFTWICH

KING NUN | YOUNGR | LEA PORCELAIN | MOSA WILD | JOE FOX

LAKE STAGE

JORJA SMITH

WATERFRONT STAGE

BALLETBOYZ

SADLER’S WELLS present

MATTHEW BOURNE’S NEW ADVENTURES: COUNTRY

BBC YOUNG DANCER 2017 FINALISTS | SISTERS GRIMM: VOICES OF THE AMAZON

THE GET-DOWN feat BOY BLUE ENTERTAINMENT

NATIONAL YOUTH DANCE COMPANY: TARANTISEISMIC

FAR FROM THE NORM

THE CONCERTO FOR COMEDIAN & ORCHESTRA

OTHER STAGES

OPERA NORTH PROJECTS PRESENT UNDERWORLD

DISCO YOGA | DISCO SHED | HOT DUB TIME MACHINE | GUILTY PLEASURES | BUTTONED DOWN DISCO