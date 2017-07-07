Here’s the weather forecast for Latitude 2017

We’re now less than a week away from Latitude 2017 kicking off at Henham Park in Suffolk with headline shows from The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes – but how will the weather fare?

Joining the now iconic pink sheep of Latitude will also be the likes of Placebo, Goldfrapp, Glass Animal, Two Door Cinema Club and many more huge names from the worlds of music, comedy, theatre art and beyond – and it looks like the weather will be in fine form too.

According to the BBC, the weather forecast for Latitude 2017 is:

Friday July 14: Cloudy with sunny intervals in the day before a mild evening, as temperatures peak around 19°C.

Saturday July 15: A day of light cloud and mild conditions with a high of 21°C.

Sunday July 16: Latitude 2017 will conclude with more thinly cloudy skies and temperatures hitting 21°C.

Speaking of what to expect from their headline set as they bring their ‘Gentlemen Of The Road’ Stopover to Latitude 2017, Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett told NME: “We’ve been working on a bunch of new material and we wanted to get out there and play some gigs, just for the sake of it.

“So we started talking to festivals, and Latitude was one that we’ve always enjoyed but hadn’t played for a while, and because we’re not doing any Stopovers this year that quickly became part of the conversation – whether we could turn it into a day where we show people that side of what we do. Anyone who’s been to a Stopover before will feel like they’re at another one, and anyone who’s been to Latitude before will hopefully feel like it’s something a little bit different.”

Latitude Festival takes place form 14-16 July at Henham Park in Suffolk. For tickets and more information, visit here.