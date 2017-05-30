Latitude Festival adds more names to its 2017 line-up

Public Service Broadcasting, Sløtface and Novelist lead the latest additions to the Suffolk fest.

Latitude Festival have announced a bunch of new names to their 2017 line-up.

Public Service Broadcasting top the list, with Norwegian punks Sløtface also leading the charge on a bunch of new bands. Catch up with NME’s recent interview with Sløtface here.

In the Music and Film Arena, rap sensations AJ Tracey and Novelist both join the bill, along with DJ Semtex, Chagall, La Voix and Martin Creed.

Dead Pretties, Saint Motel, Rad Pitt, Bessie Turner and Waiting For Smith also join the music bill for the 2017 edition of the festival, set to take place in Suffolk’s Henham Park on July 13-16.

Elsewhere, the Film Arena will play host to showings of Whitney Houston film Whitney: Can I Be Me and Alt.Russia, with a live introduction by Placebo. There will also be live performances from Paul Greengrass and Amma Asante in conversation with Mark Kermode, Mark Kermode’s ‘Live In 3D’ comedy show, and Bruce Parry in conversation with Greenpeace’s Jon Sauven.

A bunch of talks and debates in the Wellcome Trust Arena, Faraway Forest and The Speakeasy have also been revealed – the full list for those is as follows:

READ YOUR DNA LIVE

Dr Joe Latimer, Dr Sarah Withers and Dr Ian Goodhead (Salford)

VIVE LE HEDONISTE – PLEASURE, REWARD AND COLLECTIVE JOY

Salon London present Prof Wolfram Schultz (Cambridge) & Jules Evans (Queen Mary)

AUTISM & NEURODIVERSITY

Prof Simon Baron-Cohen (Director, Autism Research Centre) icw Adam Feinstein (Author, A History of Autism)

GUT HORMONES IN ADDICTION

Dr Tony Goldstone (Imperial) & Dr Samantha Scholtz (Imperial) icw Marcus Brigstocke

CROWD ACTION FOR SOCIAL CHANGE, POLITICAL RHETORIC AND MASS MOBILISATION

The Psychologist presents Prof Steven D Reicher (St Andrews) icw Editor Dr Jon Sutton

THE AGE OF THE INDIVIDUAL: PLAYING AT BEING OURSELVES

Dr Sandy Grant (Cambridge) icw Will Storr on individuality in the social-media age

The new additions join a line-up that’s headlined by The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July. Tickets are on sale here.