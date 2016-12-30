Laura Mvula reveals customs ordeal at US airport

Singer has a series of tour dates lined up in 2017

Laura Mvula has hit out at airport security in the US after she was allegedly held by customs for four hours.

The singer had flown to the Miami International Airport ahead of a headlining tour which kicks off in Miami in early 2017.

Mvula detailed her ordeal in a post on Instagram after she had been released, telling her fans that she was “spoken to like I was a genuine criminal” by a staff member before being let go. You can read the full post below.

“No filter for a few reasons: I hope you can see my beautiful/ugly brokeness. I didn’t realise how good I’ve had it til today (sic),” she wrote.

“I was held at customs in Miami for 4 hours, in the end it was all down to a mistake made by an inspector. I was spoken to like I was a genuine criminal, even mocked by an officer at one point I guess to try and trigger some kind of unruly behaviour from me… it didn’t work.

“But it occurred to me what trauma it must be for victims of really serious bullying by officials and more seriously what it must be to endure police brutality.”

Despite the drama, the singer ended her post on a positive note.

“Our world is sick and hateful but I believe there is always beauty to be found, even in the darkest places. It will be a happy new year somehow. I’m confident,” she insisted.

Lily Allen previously praised the singer after Allen’s 2013 ‘Hard Out Here’ video was criticised for using black dancers to gyrate explicitly around a white singer.

“There’s been a lot of praise [for ‘Hard Out Here’]. Millions. Laura Mvula, Ellie Goulding and Kate Nash were all in touch. Loads more. Laura Mvula said she both laughed and cried with happiness when she saw it,” Allen said at the time.