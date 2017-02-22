Lauryn Hill becomes a grandmother for the first time

Her son, Zion, welcomed in new baby Zephaniah with his partner on Sunday (February 19)

Lauryn Hill has become a grandmother for the first time at the age of 41.

Hill’s 19-year-old son, Zion – the eldest of five children she had with Rohan Marley, the son of the late Bob – welcomed in the new addition to the family with the birth of Zephaniah on Sunday (February 19).

Rohan posted a picture of his grandchild on his Twitter, writing “In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack. JAH BLESSINGS ‘WE GIVE THANKS FOR LIFE Welcome to Earth Little ZEPHANIAH NESTA.”

Hill famously penned a song for her son when he was born in 1998. ‘To Zion’, which featured Carlos Santana, was listed on the musician’s acclaimed debut album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’.

Back in May 2016, Hill responded to criticism from fans after turning up to a show in Atlanta two hours late.

“I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care,” she wrote on Facebook. “And I have nothing but love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.

“I don’t have an on/off switch,” she continued. “I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.”