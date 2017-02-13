Laverne Cox apologises after forgetting to introduce Metallica for their Grammys performance with Lady Gaga

'Orange Is The New Black' star owns up to blunder

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox has apologised to Metallica after failing to introduce them for their performance at last night’s Grammys.

Cox took to the stage halfway through the evening to introduce Gaga and the heavy metal band’s live collaboration, instead only appearing to mention Gaga’s name.

Taking to Twitter, Cox has now tweeted: “I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn’t say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys“.

Gaga and Metallica performed ‘Moth Into Flame’ from the latter band’s latest album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’. They experienced some technical difficulties, with frontman James Hetfield forced to share a microphone with Gaga.

Gaga and Metallica’s performance followed that of Ed Sheeran, Adele, an Adele tribute to George Michael, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.

Elsewhere during the show, the Grammys house band played a Metallica song as Megadeth picked up their award for Best Metal Performance. Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine was the original lead guitarist and co-founder of Metallica, before he was fired from the band in 1983.

Megadeth picked up the prize for Best Metal Performance for ‘Dystopia’. But as they took to the podium, the house band instead played the Metallica classic ‘Master Of Puppets’. However, Mustaine didn’t seem to mind – playing air guitar along to the track as he took to the stage.

