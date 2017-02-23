Watch ‘Lazarus’ actor Michael C Hall honour David Bowie at the BRIT Awards 2017

Late singer picked up two awards on the night

Lazarus actor Michael C Hall paid tribute to David Bowie at the 2017 BRIT Awards last night (February 22).

The late singer won Best British Male Solo Artist and Best British Album posthumously at the ceremony, with Hall picking up the former award on his behalf on the night. Bowie beat Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka to Best British Male Solo Artist. You can watch Hall’s speech below.

He said: “If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight. But since he can’t be here tonight, I’m here tonight on his behalf and behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own boundless imagination and daring, who’s ever expanding artistic vitality simultaneously soothes us and sears us and astonishes us.

“Maybe he is here tonight, I don’t know. But I’m honoured to stand before you and acknowledge the potency of his work and if I may also, to acknowledge David’s kindness and generosity and enthusiasm will forever inspire me to be a better man, on his behalf thank you.”

Later, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones took to the stage to accept the Best British Album award from guest presenter Noel Gallagher.

“I love you too,” Noel said to an adoring fan before announcing “the king” Bowie as the winner.

“I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad,” Jones begun his acceptance speech. “I was spending a lot of time, after getting over the shock, trying to work out what I would want my son to know about his grandad.”

“It would be the thing that most of his fans have taken over the last 50 years. He’s always been there supporting people who think they are a little bit weird or a little bit strange, a little bit different. He’s always been there for them.”

“This award is for all the kooks, and all the people that make the kooks,” he concluded.