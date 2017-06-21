LCD Soundsystem add more dates to 2017 UK tour
'American Dream' is coming in September
LCD Soundsystem have added more shows in London and Glasgow to their upcoming 2017 UK tour.
Earlier this week, James Murphy and the NYC dance-punk pioneers announced their return with news of their long-awaited fourth album ‘American Dream’ along with details of a UK and European tour.
Now due to phenomenal demand for their shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester’s Warehouse Project, now the band added extra shows at Alexandra Palace on Saturday September 23 and the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday September 20.
LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project
Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project
Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland
Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland
Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
The tracklist is:
oh baby
other voices
i used to
change yr mind
how do you sleep?
tonite
call the police
american dream
emotional haircut
black screen