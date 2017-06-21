LCD Soundsystem add more dates to 2017 UK tour

'American Dream' is coming in September

LCD Soundsystem have added more shows in London and Glasgow to their upcoming 2017 UK tour.

Earlier this week, James Murphy and the NYC dance-punk pioneers announced their return with news of their long-awaited fourth album ‘American Dream’ along with details of a UK and European tour.

Now due to phenomenal demand for their shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester’s Warehouse Project, now the band added extra shows at Alexandra Palace on Saturday September 23 and the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday September 20.

LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The tracklist is:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen