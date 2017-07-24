LCD Soundsystem add more dates to UK and Ireland tour

'American Dream' is coming on September 1

LCD Soundsystem have added three new shows in Dublin their upcoming Autumn 2017 UK and Ireland tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

To support their long-awaited comeback album ‘American Dream‘ in support of their reunion, the electro-punk pioneers will be hitting the road in September for shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London. Now, they’ve announced three shows at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

Their full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets to the new dates will be on sale from 9am on Friday July 28. Tickets are available here.

SEPTEMBER 2017

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Wednesday 27 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre *New date

Thursday 28 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre *New date

Friday 29 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre *New date



Meanwhile, frontman James Murphy recently revealed that he had been inspired by the late David Bowie to get the band back together.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” said murphy. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”

LCD Soundsystem release fourth album ‘American Dream’ on September 1.