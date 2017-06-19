LCD Soundsystem announce new album ‘American Dream’ and UK tour

This is happening

LCD Soundsystem have announced details their new album ‘American Dream’, along with a UK and European tour. . Full dates and ticket details are below.

James Murphy and co recently completed work on their long-awaited fourth album, after dropping new songs ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream‘ after reforming at the end of 2015 and spending much of last year playing acclaimed festival show at Glastonbury, Coachella, Lovebox, Primavera and beyond. Now, they’re back to play their first UK headline show of their own since disbanding in 2011 – confirming that new album ‘American Dream’ will be released on September 1.

The tracklist is:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen

LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Wednesday June 21 and will available here.

SEPTEMBER

Friday 8 – Copenhagen, DK: Vega

Saturday 9 – Copenhagen, DK: Vega

Monday 11 – Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso

Tuesday 12 – Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso

Wednesday 13 – Paris, FR: L’Olympia

Thursday 14 – Paris, FR: L’Olympia

Saturday 16 – Manchester, UK: The Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – Manchester, UK: The Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland Ballroom

Friday 22 – London, UK: Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, LCD recently previewed a new virtual reality experience called ‘Dance Tonite‘ after confirming that their long-awaited fourth album was ‘finally done‘.

“Hello humans,” wrote Murphy. “This is just a note to say that we’re done with the record. Like, totally done with the music and mixing. Just some art stuff to finish, but it’s been mastered already and the lacquers are winging their way to the pressing plant (which is, I think, where they’ll make the mothers and stampers, etc.). I’ve been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn’t such a lag, and I think it’ll be soon. 6 weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that. Just trying to get all the ducks in a row so that there’s someone with a catcher’s mitt waiting at each stage.”