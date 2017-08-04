Fans can hear new album 'American Dream' in an unusual way

LCD Soundsystem are previewing new music in an ice cream truck.

The band are set to release their fourth album ‘American Dream‘ on September 1 and have already shared two songs from the record in the form of the title track and ‘Call The Police’.

Stereogum reports that an LCD-branded ice cream vehicle is parked outside Chicago festival Lollapalooza, which is taking place in the Illinois city’s Grant Park until Sunday. “Apparently it’s previewing the album, but in the form of ice cream jingles,” they write.

The truck has its own Twitter handle, @LCDicecream, and is instructing fans to “follow your ears for free ice cream”.

Earlier today (August 4), James Murphy’s dance-punk outfit revealed the artwork for the forthcoming album and some fans were not too impressed with it.

“The cover of the new LCD Soundsystem album is so bad I genuinely contemplated cancelling my vinyl preorder. But then who am I kidding etc,” wrote one person.

Another Twitter user compared it to a “preset Powerpoint title slide”, while another said: “So you think Kasabian have the worst album cover the year but then, oh no, LCD Soundsystem.”

Meanwhile, frontman James Murphy recently revealed that he had been inspired by the late David Bowie to get the band back together.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” said Murphy. “He said ‘Does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘Yeah’, and he said ‘Good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘What do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘You just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”