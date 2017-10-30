LCD Soundsystem, Björk, Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more added to London’s new All Points East Festival

Beck, Father John Misty, Phoenix and loads more have also been added

LCD Soundsystem, Björk, Lorde, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are among the latest huge run of names joining London’s new All Points East Festival.

Last week, The xx and The National were confirmed as the first headliners of the new 10-day festival heading to the capital’s Victoria Park next summer – supported by the likes of Lykke Li, Popcaan, The War On Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint and more.

Now, more additions reveal that Beck, Father John Misty, Phoenix, Flying Lotus, Glass Animals, Sampha, Richie Hawtin, Rex Orange County, Sylvan Esso, Dixon, Alexis Taylor and George Fitzgerald will also be playing.

Off the back of their acclaimed comeback album ‘American Dream‘ and stellar run of live shows, LCD Soundsystem will be headlining All Points East on Friday May 25, with support from the long-awaited return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, along with Phoenix, Glass Animals, Richie Hawtin, Dixon and George Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Lorde is added to the bill beneath The xx on Saturday May 26, along with Rex Orange County, Lykke Li and many more, before Björk closes All Points East on Sunday May 27 to launch her new album ‘Utopia‘, with support from Beck, Father John Misty and many more.

Line-up and tickets

See the full All Points East line-up below. Tickets to the main events are available from 9am on Friday November 3 and will be available here.

All Points East – Friday 25 May

LCD Soundsystem

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Phoenix

Glass Animals

Richie Hawtin CLOSE

Dixon

George FitzGerald Live

All Points East – Saturday 26 May

The xx

Lorde

Sampha

Popcaan

Lykke Li

Rex Orange County

All Points East – Sunday 27 May

Björk

Beck

Father John Misty

Flying Lotus 3D

Mashrou’ Leila

Sylvan Esso

Alexis Taylor

Agoria Live

APE Presents… The National – Saturday 2 June

The National

The War on Drugs

Future Islands

Warpaint

The Districts