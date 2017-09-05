LCD Soundsystem brought ‘American Dream’ to Berlin to kick off their European tour

The band return to the UK later this month

LCD Soundsystem kicked off the first of their European dates for new album ‘American Dream‘ with an exclusive show in Berlin last night. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Their only gig in Germany this year, James Murphy and co were performing at the renowned Funkhaus recording studio for the launch of Beats By Dre’s new Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

After word spread that LCD were in town, a huge queue of fans gathered outside the legendary recording studio with a hope of getting into the exclusive and intimate show. After Beats By Dre president Luke Wood unveiled the new headphones, a live Q&A with both footballer Rio Ferdinand and boxing champion Anthony Joshua took place – talking about their lives through sport and music.

Then after a short break, LCD took to the stage for a short but hit-packed and energetic set. Opening with dance-rock classic ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’, the crowd immediately burst into life, as the momentum remained unrelenting throughout the 10-track show.

While highlights included ‘You Wanted A Hit’, ‘Tribulations’, ‘Movement’ and the emotional closer of ‘All My Friends’, songs from the new record landed favourably too. ‘Call The Police’ was received like an old favourite, and latest single ‘Tonite’ had a much sharper electro-punk edge when played live. Renowned for its acoustics, the main venue in the Funkhaus did ‘American Dream’s title track justice, giving the sound a sense of space that it really needs to breathe. Your next chance to hear it will be when the band’s tour hits Manchester, Glasgow and London later this month.

#lcdsoundsystem #berlin #Beats #Funkhaus A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Never change never change never change… #icanchange #lcdsoundsystem #thisishappening #funkhausberlin #berlin #concert #beatsbydre A post shared by Soffi (@imperial_stoat) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

ALL MY FRIENDS #lcdsoundsystem #specialnight #magic A post shared by Pineapp Ili (@pineappili) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

LCD Soundsystem’s setlist was:

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Call The Police

New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

Tonite

American Dream

All My Friends

LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below

Tickets are on sale here.

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace