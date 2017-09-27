LCD Soundsystem bring ‘Tonite’ to Jools Holland

It comes at the end of a huge UK tour

LCD Soundsystem appeared on the series launch of Later… with Jools Holland last night, performing ‘Tonite’ from their acclaimed new album ‘American Dream’.

The televised performance comes at the end of a huge UK tour for LCD Soundsystem, which concluded with a jubilant, triumphant two-date showing at London’s Alexandra Palace this past weekend. Catch up with the NME report here.

Appearing on Jools Holland alongside Liam Gallagher – who also impressed with his two-part performance – Jorja Smith, Benjamin Clementine and more, LCD Soundsystem brought their incendiary live show to the TV.

Check out footage of LCD Soundsystem performing ‘Tonite’ on Jools Holland here – they play the following three Irish shows this week:

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 27 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thursday 28 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Friday 29 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Recently, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy revealed how he had planned for Leonard Cohen to feature on ‘American Dream’ before the Canadian icon died last year.

Murphy planned to borrow Cohen’s services for a spoken word section on ‘Black Screen’, the 12-minute epic that closes the record.

“When I worked on the last song of the record, I said I wanted a spoken word bit done at the end”, he told Crack Magazine.

“I said it would be amazing to have Lou Reed on the end of that song but he’d died. But then I said ‘I feel like I could talk to Leonard Cohen, let’s call Leonard Cohen and maybe he’ll do it’ and then he died like three days later and I’m like… ‘fuck off’. I’m not going to ask anybody else because they’re just going to die.”

He also opened up on the initial decision to reunite LCD Soundsystem, and said that he was backed by David Bowie after seeking advice on a comeback.

“I was talking to David Bowie, which is a luxurious thing to say. I said to him, ‘I’m really freaked out as I’ve started writing music, what am I going to do? What if I come back after we quit so perfectly?’”, Murphy said.

“David said to me, ‘does it make you feel uncomfortable to come back?’ I said ‘yes.’ He said ‘good, you should be uncomfortable to do something. You need to be uncomfortable.’ It was a funny thing to hear from him, because I always assumed he was comfortable all the time.”