LCD Soundsystem announce five-gig New York residency

The gigs will run from April 6-11

LCD Soundsystem have announced a five-gig New York residency for next month.

The band – who cancelled tour dates last year to finish their new record having signed a major label deal for their first album since 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’ – will play five shows at the recently opened New York venue Brooklyn Steel. The gigs will run from April 6-11, with no show taking place on April 9.

Frontman James Murphy recently issued an update on the band’s next album. He said that the band were “still working on it, but it’ll be done soon”, adding: “Winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out.”

After completing an acclaimed festival tour last year, the reunited dance rock heroes have announced a handful of dates for 2017.

After their first batch of tour dates were revealed, Murphy told fans that they were reuniting as he had years’ worth of new songs written for the band. They revealed their first music in five years with ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’.

“We’re not just playing Coachella,” he said. “We’re playing all over. we’re not just having some reunion tour. we’re releasing a record (sometime this year – still working on it, actually), so this isn’t a victory lap or anything, which wouldn’t be of much interest to us).”

In the years since LCD Soundsystem’s split, James Murphy launched Despacio with 2ManyDJs, designed a symphony system for the New York subway, produced records for Pulp and Arcade Fire, collaborated with David Bowie, ‘remixed’ data from the US Tennis open, released his own brand of coffee and opened a restaurant in NYC.