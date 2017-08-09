LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy says David Bowie was a fan of Lou Reed and Metallica’s ‘Lulu’

The album was widely derided by critics upon its release in 2011

LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy has said David Bowie was a fan of Lou Reed and Metallica‘s much derided collaborative album, ‘Lulu‘.

Murphy first met Bowie while producing Arcade Fire‘s ‘Reflektor‘ album. The icon would later urge the New York musician to reunite his old band.

He told Tom Scharpling during a lengthy interview on The Best Show that, during a discussion on Reed’s output, Murphy said Bowie had a different opinion on ‘Lulu’ to most others that had heard it. “That’s some of the best writing Lou’s done,” Bowie apparently said. “People are making a snap judgement and they aren’t listening.”

The LCD leader said when the pair had first met, Bowie didn’t realise who he was, but later told him how big a fan of his work he was. Murphy said he had replied: “If you know anything about my work, you know I’m an enormous fan of your work because I steal from you liberally.”

Bowie then responded: “You can’t steal from a thief, darling.”

As Consequence Of Sound reports, Murphy also discussed the artwork for LCD Soundsystem’s forthcoming album ‘American Dream‘.

The cover was revealed last week, much to the disappointment of many fans online. One compared it to a “preset Powerpoint tile slide.”

The artwork is a painting by Murphy’s friend Rob Reynolds and reflects the “combination of sunshine and oppression” that makes up the album. Speaking of the backlash against it, Murphy laughed: “The world has got to be a static environment for that to be a story on Newsweek.”

He also hinted that the first two tracks to have been revealed from the record – the title track and ‘Call The Police’ – should not be taken as signs of what the rest of the tracklisting sounds like. Instead, he said the album is “heavier”, with “darker songs”.