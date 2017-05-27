LCD Soundsystem confirm new album is “finally done”

The band's frontman James Murphy gave the update during their headline set at Sasquatch! Festival in Washington state last night (May 26)

LCD Soundsystem have confirmed that their long-awaited new album is “finally done.”

The James Murphy-led band have returned to action in the past 18 months, and recently released two new songs: ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’.

A new album has been in the pipeline ever since LCD Soundsystem announced their return in 2015, with the follow-up to 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’ expected to arrive sometime later this year. Murphy previously updated fans on the progress of the new record back in January, saying that the recording process was being “dragged out” as “winter messes with my voice.”

Speaking from the stage during their headline set at Sasquatch! Festival in George, Washington last night (May 26) – a slot which was originally taken by Frank Ocean until he cancelled earlier this month – Murphy confirmed that the new album “is finally done,” with one attendee reporting on Reddit that the frontman added that they’d “knocked it out of the park with this one.”

Writing in a message that accompanied the release of ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’ earlier this month, Murphy reflected on the process of making the band’s eagerly-awaited fourth album.

“As eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much I want to be finished myself,” he admitted. “It’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I’ve ever been making a record).”