LCD Soundsystem to play another Brooklyn residency

LCD Soundsystem have announced a second residency in Brooklyn, following a series of shows in the area earlier in the year.

The band, led by James Murphy, played five gigs at Brooklyn Steel in April. The shows were the first to be held at the new venue.

During those gigs, the group debuted several new songs including ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’. Studio versions of those tracks have since been released.

LCD Soundsystem will perform seven more gigs at Brooklyn Steel, starting on June 16. The band will play there on June 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24, as Pitchfork reports. Tickets will go on sale at 1oam ET on June 15.

James Murphy recently confirmed to fans at Sasquatch! Festival and, later, on a lengthy Facebook post that the group’s new album is finished.

“Hello humans,” he wrote. “This is just a note to say that we’re done with the record. Like, totally done with the music and mixing. Just some art stuff to finish, but it’s been mastered already and the lacquers are winging their way to the pressing plant (which is, I think, where they’ll make the mothers and stampers, etc.). I’ve been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn’t such a lag, and I think it’ll be soon. 6 weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that. Just trying to get all the ducks in a row so that there’s someone with a catcher’s mitt waiting at each stage.

“We mixed the last song last Wednesday, and Worey ran to (a national overnight carrier) to get it to Bob Weston over at Chicago Mastering Service for the next morning. then we took off to play Sasquatch! in Washington, and now I’m home proofreading lyrics and credits and all that crap. Sorry it took so long, honestly. I didn’t think it would, but I, once again, underestimated the distractions inherent in touring and living a “life”. This will be the last record at the original DFA Studios, as we’re closing that down after the building was sold, so there’s a lot to digest for me. I’ve been there nearly 20 years now, and I wasn’t a particularly young man when it opened, so there’s that.

“Anyway, be well, hank you for your patience (even when it manifested as semi-angry “where the fuck is the RECORD< james!” posts!)” the post concludes, “and very much looking forward to getting this to you. James.”

Today (June 12), the band have also confirmed vinyl reissues of some of their past records.

Their self-titled debut album, ’45:33′ and ‘This Is Happening’ will be re-released on June 23, while the live in-studio project ‘London Sessions’ will follow on June 23, as Spin reports. All will be released via Rhino Records.