LCD Soundsystem return to London for stellar Alexandra Palace show

James Murphy and co bring classics and 'American Dream' to London

LCD Soundsystem kicked off their London residency with their first of two sold out shows at Alexandra Palace last night. Check out the setlist, photos and footage below.

Supported by DFA’s own Shit Robot and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, the band arrived on stage shortly after 9pm to the explosive introduction of ‘Get Innocuous!’ from their self-titled debut, kickstarting a relentless rave amid the crowd that would last for the entire show.

After the sweet pop release of ‘I Can Change’ from ‘This Is Happening’, the band then aired the first of five cuts from their acclaimed new album ‘American Dream‘ with comeback single ‘Call The Police’. Album highlights ‘I Used To’, the title track, ‘Tonite’ and ‘Emotional Haircut’ would follow later in the set.

Other highlights came with the high-octane rush of ‘Movement’ and ‘Yeah’, along with tender but energetic renditions of ‘Someone Great’ and ‘Home’. The band also took the time to pay tribute to support act Joe Goddard, noting that the last time they played London was with Hot Chip – and that it was only ‘fitting’ to have him play with them.

Returning for an encore with the staple LCD classic of first single ‘Losing My Edge’, frontman James Murphy then told the crowd that they were desperate to play an extra song, before shoe-horning in ‘Emotional Haircut’. They then ended a flawless set with the epic closers of the sprawling odyssey of ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ and the perfect finale of ‘All My Friends’.

LCD Soundsystem’s setlist was:

Get Innocuous!

I Can Change

Call The Police

I Used To

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Yeah

Someone Great

American Dream

Tonite

Home

Encore:

Losing My Edge

Emotional Haircut

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem are performing on this week’s new series premiere of ‘Later… With Jools Holland‘ with Liam Gallagher and many more.

LCD Soundsytem’s remaining UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Wednesday 27 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thursday 28 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Friday 29 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre