LCD Soundsystem have revealed the artwork for new album ‘American Dream’ and fans aren’t impressed

The reunited band's fourth record will be released on September 1

LCD Soundsystem have revealed the artwork for their forthcoming new album ‘American Dream‘.

The record, which will be the New York dance-punk outfit’s fourth, is due for release on September 1.

The band have already confirmed the tracklisting for the record and shared two songs from it – the title track and ‘Call The Police’. They also debuted more of the album’s songs during a live residency at Brooklyn Steel earlier this year.

The artwork for ‘American Dream’ features a bright blue sky with some wispy clouds with the band name and title stamped on top in black lettering. Fans have reacted to the cover online and they’re not impressed with the image.

“The cover of the new LCD Soundsystem album is so bad I genuinely contemplated cancelling my vinyl preorder. But then who am I kidding etc,” wrote one person.

Another Twitter user compared it to a “preset Powerpoint title slide”, while another said: “So you think Kasabian have the worst album cover the year but then, oh no, LCD Soundsystem.”

See more reactions below.

The tracklist for ‘American Dream’ is as follows:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen

Meanwhile, frontman James Murphy recently revealed that he had been inspired by the late David Bowie to get the band back together.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” said Murphy. “He said ‘Does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘Yeah’, and he said ‘Good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘What do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘You just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”