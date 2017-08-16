Their new album is imminent

LCD Soundsystem have shared new single ‘Tonite’, the latest track from their incoming new album ‘American Dream’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

An acid house infused dancefloor filler, it follows the album’s title track and ‘Call The Police’ in previewing their first post-reunion full-length. ‘American Dream’ is due out on September 1, the band playing the following UK shows later that month:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Watch LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Tonite’ video below, which features the band themselves playing on a 360-degree soundstage, with frontman James Murphy playing conductor. The track was premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats1 earlier today (August 16).

LCD Soundsystem revealed ‘American Dream”s cover art recently, and fans weren’t impressed. They’ve also been previewing new material in muzak jingle from, in a converted ice cream truck.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

James Murphy has also spoken out about his relationship with David Bowie, and how the late icon inspired him to reform LCD Soundsystem.

Murphy worked with Bowie a great deal in the final years of his life, remixing ‘The Next Day’ track ‘Love Is Lost’ and performing percussion on his last album ‘Blackstar’, as well producing the title track from Arcade Fire’s ‘Reflektor’ to which The Thin White Duke contributed guest vocals.

Now, Murphy has revealed that Bowie lent him some inspirational advice to bring back LCD – calling upon how he ‘spent his entire career feeling uncomfortable’.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” Murphy told Lauren Laverne on 6 Music. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”