LCD Soundsystem have launched a VR experience that’s soundtracked by their new album

"Dance Tonite" was developed with the help of Google

LCD Soundsystem have launched their first VR experience to coincide with the release of their new album ‘American Dream’.

“Dance Tonite”, developed with Google, is soundtracked by ‘American Dream’ and sees a fabricated dance party that takes place across multiple rooms.

For the experience, fans were recorded dancing to the song, with their movements later translated and represented as cylinders and cones in a virtual reality.

You can watch these fans dancing on the ‘Dance Tonite’ website. If you click on a specific dancer, you can watch from their perspective.

If you have access to a VR headset you can view the performances as if you’re in the room with the dancers. If you have a room-scale VR kit, you can even add your own choreography.

The band also released a making-of video, which you can watch below.

In the video, frontman James Murphy says he “doesn’t get” virtual reality “but it’s sort of like going to the beach—I don’t want to go to the beach. Then you go to the beach, you swim around, you hang out, you have a day off, and it feels kind of great.”

Meanwhile, Murphy has justified why the band broke up in 2011, reasoning that it was to sell more tickets.

With their comeback album only weeks away, he spoke to the New York Times tackling the difficult topic of why the band split up, made a movie about splitting up and then returned a handful of years later.

Murphy begins by stating the artists eternal dilemma: that the band’s output would get worse as the years past. “I liked being the band that was relevant to me. I felt like we were about to be the band that was not relevant to me”, he said.