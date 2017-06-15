LCD Soundsystem urge fans not to buy tickets for their residency from secondary sites

The James Murphy-led band have implored people not to buy expensive second-hand tickets as it's “so incredibly not our last show"

LCD Soundsystem have urged their fans not to buy expensive secondary tickets – or be fooled by fake ticket sellers – after their latest Brooklyn residency sold out.

The James Murphy-led band announced their second New York City residency earlier this week, which follows a similar set of shows the band performed back in April.

LCD Soundsystem will return to the Brooklyn Steel venue tomorrow (June 16) for seven gigs: June 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24. Tickets for the new shows went on sale this morning, and have since sold out.

Taking to Facebook following the end of the ticket sale, Murphy warned fans against buying re-sold tickets for the shows from such secondary websites as StubHub. The frontman pointed out that a large number of listings that purportedly offer tickets for the Steel shows went up before tickets even went on sale this morning – most likely meaning that they are the work of fake ticket sellers.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Murphy said that he is “scrambling to find a way to deal with some safe and controlled face-value exchange,” before writing: “PS. seriously. DON’T BUY EXPENSIVE TICKETS! so incredibly not our last show. we’ll be right back.”

See LCD Soundsystem’s statement on the Brooklyn Steel residency ticket situation below.

Earlier this week, Murphy slammed Rhino’s plans to reissue several LCD Soundsystem albums on vinyl – urging fans to buy them from his own DFA Records instead.