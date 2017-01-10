Get ready for Shaky Knees
Another huge line-up for festival season 2017 has been revealed, with LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Phoenix all confirmed to headline Shaky Knees Festival 2017.
With the likes of Coachella, Panorama and Governors Ball unveiling massive bills for this summer, festival season in the States just got a little bigger with Shaky Knees.
Beneath the three headliners, Cage The Elephant, Pixies, The Sjins, Nick Murphy, Catfish And The Bottlemen will also be performing. See the full line-up below.
Fans are eagerly awaiting news of a new LCD Soundsystem album, after James Murphy and co cancelled tour dates to finish the record having signed a major label record deal for their first album since 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’. Fans are now speculating that new material could drop before Shaky Knees takes place in May.
Meanwhile, The xx are gearing up for a huge year ahead of the release of their brilliant new album ‘I See You’, and Phoenix are expected to drop the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Bankrupt’ after teasing their return and being announced for a number of US and European festivals.
The full Shaky Knees Festival 2017 line-up is
The xx
LCD Soundsystem
Phoenix
Cage the Elephant
Pixies
The Shins
Nick Murphy
X Ambassadors
Third Eye Blind
Portugal. The Man
Moon Taxi
Sylvan Esso
Dr. Dog
Catfish and The Bottlemen
Bleachers
Shovels and Rope
Highly Suspect
The Revivalists
FIDLAR
Wolf Parade
The Growlers
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Anderson East
Hamilton Leithauser
Cloud Nothings
Bishop Briggs
Modern Baseball
Whitney
The Record Company
Lewis Del Mar
Twin Peaks
Temples
Pond
Pup
Run River North
Family and Friends
Preoccupations
Fruit Bats
Pinegrove
Lo Moon
Fantstic Negrito
The London Souls
Margaret Glaspy
Mariachi El Bronx
Cymbals Eat Guitars
Foreign Air
Mondo Cozmo
Arkells
Zipper Club
Hoops
Con Brio
Quaker City Night Hawks
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Ron Gallo
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Public Access TV
Flagship
Great Peakcock
Amythyst Kiah
Shaky Knees Festival takes place from 12-14 May 2017 at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. For tickets and more information, visit here.