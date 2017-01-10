Get ready for Shaky Knees

Another huge line-up for festival season 2017 has been revealed, with LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Phoenix all confirmed to headline Shaky Knees Festival 2017.

With the likes of Coachella, Panorama and Governors Ball unveiling massive bills for this summer, festival season in the States just got a little bigger with Shaky Knees.

Beneath the three headliners, Cage The Elephant, Pixies, The Sjins, Nick Murphy, Catfish And The Bottlemen will also be performing. See the full line-up below.

Fans are eagerly awaiting news of a new LCD Soundsystem album, after James Murphy and co cancelled tour dates to finish the record having signed a major label record deal for their first album since 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’. Fans are now speculating that new material could drop before Shaky Knees takes place in May.

Meanwhile, The xx are gearing up for a huge year ahead of the release of their brilliant new album ‘I See You’, and Phoenix are expected to drop the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Bankrupt’ after teasing their return and being announced for a number of US and European festivals.

The full Shaky Knees Festival 2017 line-up is

The xx

LCD Soundsystem

Phoenix

Cage the Elephant

Pixies

The Shins

Nick Murphy

X Ambassadors

Third Eye Blind

Portugal. The Man

Moon Taxi

Sylvan Esso

Dr. Dog

Catfish and The Bottlemen

Bleachers

Shovels and Rope

Highly Suspect

The Revivalists

FIDLAR

Wolf Parade

The Growlers

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Anderson East

Hamilton Leithauser

Cloud Nothings

Bishop Briggs

Modern Baseball

Whitney

The Record Company

Lewis Del Mar

Twin Peaks

Temples

Pond

Pup

Run River North

Family and Friends

Preoccupations

Fruit Bats

Pinegrove

Lo Moon

Fantstic Negrito

The London Souls

Margaret Glaspy

Mariachi El Bronx

Cymbals Eat Guitars

Foreign Air

Mondo Cozmo

Arkells

Zipper Club

Hoops

Con Brio

Quaker City Night Hawks

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Ron Gallo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Public Access TV

Flagship

Great Peakcock

Amythyst Kiah

Shaky Knees Festival takes place from 12-14 May 2017 at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. For tickets and more information, visit here.