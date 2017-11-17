LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy reveals the best (and geekiest) piece of advice that David Bowie gave him

"He had an amazing ability to be childishly excited by things"

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy has revealed the best and nerdiest piece of advice that David Bowie gave to him while they were working together.

Murphy worked with Bowie a great deal in the final years of his life, remixing ‘The Next Day’ track ‘Love Is Lost’ and performing percussion on his last album ‘Blackstar’, as well producing the title track from Arcade Fire’s ‘Reflektor’ to which The Thin White Duke contributed guest vocals. The LCD frontman and DFA founder had already revealed that it was Bowie who inspired him to reform his band of dance punk pioneers, and now he’s shared that the late icon’s words of wisdom had large impact on the sound of their comeback album ‘American Dream‘.

Asked by Uncut about about the best piece of advice that Bowie bestowed upon him, Murphy remembered the time that he hold him “you should get a Supro Dual Tone, it’s what Link Wray played”.

Murphy continued: “He had two Supro Dual Tone guitars and he was very proud of them. He had an amazing ability to be childishly excited by things. When we were doing ‘Blackstar’, he’d played sax on the demo. We’re working with Donny McCaslin, who is arguably one of the best young living sax players, and David said, ‘are we leaving my sax in?’ Tony Visconti said, ‘yeah, totally’. And David was likes, ‘I played sax on a record with Donny McCaslin!’ It was very genuine.”

He added: “But, yes, he was very excited about the Dual Tones. So I bought one and played it on ‘Emotional Haircut’ on the new album and love it. So I took his advice and bought two 1950s Link Wray-style Dual Tones.”

Bowie also lent him some inspirational advice to bring back LCD – calling upon how he ‘spent his entire career feeling uncomfortable’.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” Murphy told Lauren Laverne on 6 Music. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem will be joining Bjork, The xx, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lorde, The National and many more in headlining London’s new All Points East festival next May. Visit here for tickets and more information.

‘American Dream’ by LCD Soundsystem is out now.