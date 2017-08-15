LCD Soundsystem are releasing a new song tomorrow

'tonite' will debut on Radio 1

LCD Soundsystem are gearing up to release a new song tomorrow – it’ll be the third offering from upcoming album ‘American Dream’.

The band are set to release their fourth album ‘American Dream‘ on September 1 and have already shared two songs from the record in the form of the title track and ‘Call The Police’.

A third new song, titled ‘tonite’ will premiere on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music tomorrow (August 16). The band debuted the song earlier this year during their residency at Brooklyn Steel.

Earlier this month (August 4), the band previewed music in an ice cream truck.

An LCD-branded ice cream vehicle parked outside Chicago festival Lollapalooza, previewing the album, but in the form of ice cream jingles.

The truck has its own Twitter handle, @LCDicecream, and instructed fans to “follow your ears for free ice cream”.

James Murphy’s dance-punk outfit also revealed the artwork for the forthcoming album and some fans were not too impressed with it.

“The cover of the new LCD Soundsystem album is so bad I genuinely contemplated cancelling my vinyl preorder. But then who am I kidding etc,” wrote one person.

Another Twitter user compared it to a “preset Powerpoint title slide”, while another said: “So you think Kasabian have the worst album cover the year but then, oh no, LCD Soundsystem.”