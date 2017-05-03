Led Zeppelin reunion rumours sparked by message on Robert Plant’s website

A cryptic post on the frontman's site has led to fan speculation that the legendary band may return for a festival performance later this year

A message on Robert Plant‘s official website has led fans to speculate that Led Zeppelin may reform later this year.

The legendary rock band last performed together in December 2007, when they played at London’s The O2 as part of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. Over 20 million requests were made for tickets to the show.

Fans of the band have now speculated that Led Zeppelin could reform again on the back of a message that currently sits on Plant’s official website which reads: “Any time now…”

While Plant is known to be currently recording a new album with the Sensational Space Shifters – which is what the message could be referring to – Feel Numb are reporting that “well-placed sources” have disclosed that Plant has agree to reform Led Zeppelin for Desert Trip Festival, which takes place in Indio, California in October.

It has also been noted that the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, with Plant possibly keen to mark the milestone with a special performance – or tour – later this year and into 2018.

Last week, Adam Lambert revealed to NME that it would be his “dream” to front Led Zeppelin. The singer currently works as Queen‘s touring frontman.