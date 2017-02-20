Leftfield announce debut album anniversary tour

'Leftism' was released in 1995
Leftfield have announced plans to hit the road for an anniversary tour of their 1995 debut album ‘Leftism’.
The band – now led solely by Neil Barnes – will perform the record in full at five shows in May in Bristol, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 24).
Leftfield will also reissue their debut in limited edition 3xLP vinyl along with digital and 2xCD editions that will feature the original remastered album. The reissue is out on May 5.
In addition to the original tracks, there will be 11 tracks remixed by a host of artists, including Skream, Adrian Sherwood, BodyJack and Voiski.
Leftfield will play:
May 11 – Bristol Motion
May 12 – London O2 Academy Brixton
May 19 – Birmingham O2 Institute
May 20 – Manchester O2 Apollo
May 26 – Glasgow Barrowlands
The band released their last album – ‘Alterative Light Source’ in 2015, which featured collaborations with Sleaford Mods and Poliça. It was their first LP since 1999’s ‘Rhythm And Stealth’.
