Leftfield announce debut album anniversary tour

'Leftism' was released in 1995

Leftfield have announced plans to hit the road for an anniversary tour of their 1995 debut album ‘Leftism’.

The band – now led solely by Neil Barnes – will perform the record in full at five shows in May in Bristol, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 24).

Leftfield will also reissue their debut in limited edition 3xLP vinyl along with digital and 2xCD editions that will feature the original remastered album. The reissue is out on May 5.

In addition to the original tracks, there will be 11 tracks remixed by a host of artists, including Skream, Adrian Sherwood, BodyJack and Voiski.

Leftfield will play: