Lena Dunham discusses why she was ‘rushed to hospital’ at the Met Gala

She also calls out for better healthcare for 'American women, especially our trans sisters and the LGBTQ community'

Lena Dunham has spoken out to discuss why she was rushed to hospital earlier this week at the Met Gala.

The ‘Girls’ writer, actress and comedian had to leave the Met Gala on Monday night (May 1) abruptly as a “medical issue” caused her to head for the emergency room. Dunham was then sent to the emergency room where she was released “after a series of tests”.

Now, Dunham has revealed that her ordeal was the result of complications from her recent endometriosis surgery.

“Thank you for all the love & concern that’s been pouring in since Tuesday,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her in hospital. ” Although I’m much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery. When the healthcare of so many American women, especially our trans sisters, is at-risk- or already non-existent – I am lucky to be in the position to seek help when I’m in pain.”

She continued: “To those in that privileged spot – never forget that we are blessed and can pay it forward by supporting Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ clinics like Callen-Lorde with our [money] and [time].

“I also want to remind all the women suffering from chronic illness that we aren’t weak – quite the opposite, actually. We do our jobs with skill even when we’re struggling. We care families even when we can hardly care for ourselves. We serve major face on a red carpet when we feel like lying face down would be more appropriate. I’ll always be proud of those Met Gala pics- not just because I felt beautiful, surrounded by art and magic, hugging my best friend tightly, but because they’re evidence that women contain steely multitudes.”

Dunham added: “Just that morning @dianafalzone sued Fox after they took her off air for disclosing her endometriosis. But they’re the ones who lost when they fired her, because everyone who’s anyone knows that if you can battle chronic illness there’s nothing you can’t take on.”

Recently, Lena Dunham addressed the backlash she received over a recent joke she made about abortion. On the Women Of The Hour podcast, she said that she had never experienced termination herself, but joked “but I wish I had”.

Addressing the incident at a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival a few weeks ago, Dunham said that it was the reaction from “other women who shared my politics” that was hard for her to take.

“I can take whatever the ‘alt-right’ wants to say, that’s fine,” she said. “It’s when I thought I was being misunderstood, or willfully misunderstood, by other women who shared my politics that things were really hard.”