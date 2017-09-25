Lena Dunham hails Lady Gaga for ‘revealing’ Netflix documentary

"She rejects labels and we can too"

Lena Dunham has hailed Lady Gaga for her “revealing” Netflix documentary which followed a year in the life of the singer.

Gaga: Five Foot Two made its debut on Netflix last Friday and offered a no-holds-barred look at Gaga’s life, including her battle with Fibromyalgia.

Now, Girls creator Lena Dunham has added her voice to the legions of Gaga fans who have praised the honesty of the film, hailing it as “one of the most revealing acts of feminine rebellion you will ever witness”.

“I may not be doing the super bowl half time show for expectant fans but I know what both triumph and damnation feel like. As a woman in the public eye, I am labeled a brave voice one moment and an idiotic uninformed navel-gazing whiner the next”, she wrote on Instagram.

“There are things I’ve been called that I won’t name here because they hurt my heart and body and they don’t deserve my response. But just as Gaga lives with chronic pain and chronic inspiration, so do we all. She rejects labels and we can too. She understands that we are all works in progress, learning to love ourselves and to fight for each other. The bravest thing we can do right now, for ourselves and for this country, is to exist authentically and without apology.

“So someone says I’m a fat faux feminist dog abandoner? No: I reject that. I say I’m a warrior woman who has lived through and with mental illness, assault, chronic pain, public criticism and still I’ve fought every day to tell stories and make jokes. So please, reject the narratives imposed on you and choose your own adventure.

“Thank you Gaga (and director Chris Moukarbel) for giving us permission to change our narratives. I might not be flawless, but you know I gotta diamond heart.”

Responding to Dunham’s comments, Gaga wrote: “I love her so much. She is such an inspiration and has really been there for me. You’re special Lena, and you’re a fighter and the world needs women like you.”