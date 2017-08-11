Lena Dunham praises Taylor Swift for ‘fierce’ testimony in ‘groping’ trial

Singer is suing a former radio host for sexual assault

Lena Dunham has praised Taylor Swift after the singer testified in court as part of her ongoing assault case against former radio DJ David Mueller.

Swift accuses Mueller of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet at KYGO radio, Mueller’s former place of work. The trial began on Monday (August 7).

Yesterday (August 10), Swift took to the stand in court to testify against Mueller. Accusing the former DJ of “sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” Swift also stated that her bodyguard Greg Dent saw Mueller “lift [her] skirt.”

“It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like [it],” she continued, declaring Mueller’s actions “intentional”.

Dunham – a close friend of Swift’s – has since taken to Twitter to write: “Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful.”

Mueller denies the allegations, and is suing Taylor Swift for $3 million in damages. Swift is counter-suing for just $1, stating in her suit that she hopes only that going to trial will help “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”