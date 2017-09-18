Lennon Gallagher makes appearance at London Fashion Week

Andrew Trendell
By
Buy Tickets

Lennon appeared at a party for Burbery

Liam Gallagher‘s son Lennon’s modelling career continues to gather momentum, after he made waves with an appearance at London Fashion Week.

The 18-year-old was in attendance at the Dazed Burberry party at at the Betsey Trotwood pub, after their show at Old Sessions House – where he appeared in a classic Burberry Trenchcoat, Converse trainers and bright orange shirt.

He has been growing increasingly prolific as a model since making his catwalk debut back in January – which father Liam said made him feel ‘very proud‘.

Lennon Gallagher and Betty Bachz celebrate Burberrys September collection and the Dazed Burberry cover shot by Angelo Penetta during London Fashion Week on September 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Lennon Gallagher and Betty Bachz celebrate Burberrys September collection and the Dazed Burberry cover shot by Angelo Penetta during London Fashion Week on September 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.


Hayett McCarthy (L) and Lennon Gallagher wearing Burberry at the Burberry September 2017 at London Fashion Week at The Old Sessions House on September 16, 2017 in London, England

Hayett McCarthy (L) and Lennon Gallagher wearing Burberry at the Burberry September 2017 at London Fashion Week at The Old Sessions House on September 16, 2017 in London, England

Earlier this year, Lennon made headlines when he posed for a shoot in a Blur t-shirt – the former Britpop rivals of his father and Oasis.

“Good-looking kid, takes after his dad,” Liam told NME in response. “Everyone makes fashion mistakes, and I’m sure that’s his first one.”

Liam continued: “He didn’t say anything. He didn’t tell me. My other kid told me. He said ‘dad, what the fuck’s all this about?’ I said ‘I dunno, fashion for you, innit?’ Could be worse though.”

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6′.  He’ll also be playing a run of huge arena shows as part of a UK tour – kicking off in Belfast in October, ending with a massive comeback show at Manchester Arena in December.