Lennon Gallagher makes appearance at London Fashion Week

Lennon appeared at a party for Burbery

Liam Gallagher‘s son Lennon’s modelling career continues to gather momentum, after he made waves with an appearance at London Fashion Week.

The 18-year-old was in attendance at the Dazed Burberry party at at the Betsey Trotwood pub, after their show at Old Sessions House – where he appeared in a classic Burberry Trenchcoat, Converse trainers and bright orange shirt.

He has been growing increasingly prolific as a model since making his catwalk debut back in January – which father Liam said made him feel ‘very proud‘.

Earlier this year, Lennon made headlines when he posed for a shoot in a Blur t-shirt – the former Britpop rivals of his father and Oasis.

“Good-looking kid, takes after his dad,” Liam told NME in response. “Everyone makes fashion mistakes, and I’m sure that’s his first one.”

Liam continued: “He didn’t say anything. He didn’t tell me. My other kid told me. He said ‘dad, what the fuck’s all this about?’ I said ‘I dunno, fashion for you, innit?’ Could be worse though.”

