Lennon Gallagher wears Blur t-shirt for new magazine shoot
More fuel for the fire of the reignited Britpop war
Liam Gallagher‘s son Lennon has waded into the reignition of the ‘Britpop wars’ by wearing a Blur t-shirt for a magazine photo shoot.
Last week saw Gallagher hit out at his former Britpop rival Damon Albarn, following his Gorillaz collaboration with brother Noel.
“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’ – as you were,” he Tweeted. “That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”
Now, his son and model Lennon has played an unexpected hand – wearing a Blur t-shirt for the cover of the summer issue of Buffalo Zine.
This comes after Noel’s daughter Anais revealed that she’d sing Blur’s classic ‘Parklife’ at karaoke ‘just for the irony’.
Earlier this year, Liam congratulated his son Lennon when he made his catwalk debut. He later gave an interview in which he discussed his favourite music – and whether he’d consider following in his father’s footsteps.
“I like all types of music, from hip hop to psychedelic 60s rock,” Lennon told i-D.
Asked about his favourite bands, he replied: “Oooh I’d probably have The Velvet Underground, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses, and Nirvana. Nirvana is a really big one for me, I love Nirvana.”
As for how he got into modelling, Lennon said: “The opportunity just sort of came up and I took it really. I originally wanted to be an actor and I kind of still do. But at this point modelling is the thing that feels right.
“I grew up with my mum being an actress. Also my dad is a musician too. But acting just felt like something I wanted to do more. I just like being in front of the camera, as cheesy as that sounds.”
When asked if he’d ever consider a career in music, Lennon said: “Nah. I mean I love listening to music, but I don’t think I’m going to be doing it any time soon.”
Last month saw Gallagher among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.