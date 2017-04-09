Watch Lenny Kravitz’s Prince tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 32nd induction ceremony - which welcomed the likes of Tupac, Pearl Jam and ELO - also honoured the late 'Purple Rain' artist

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to Prince during the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by performing two of the late artist’s greatest songs.

Friday night’s (April 7) ceremony saw Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac and Yes all welcomed into the hallowed Hall, but attention on the night briefly turned away from those artists to honour Prince, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Kravitz was entrusted with helming the tribute to Prince – who passed away a year ago this month, which caused Kravitz to reveal that, upon hearing the news, “a piece of me died” – at the ceremony, and chose to honour the late artist by performing cover versions of ‘When Doves Cry’ and ‘The Cross’. Backed by the Love Fellowship Choir, Kravitz gave a passionate performance that suitably honoured the legacy and artistry of Prince.

Watch fan-shot footage of Lenny Kravitz’s tribute to Prince below.

Elsewhere at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Pearl Jam performed three songs after being introduced by former late-night talk show host David Letterman.

Tupac, meanwhile, was honoured with an emotional speech from his close friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg, who called the late artist “the greatest rapper of all time.”