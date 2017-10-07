'The Flame' is due for release in October next year

A selection of Leonard Cohen‘s unpublished work is set to be officially released next year under the title The Flame.

Cohen himself chose and ordered the poems in the book, of which “the overwhelming majority” is new material, The Guardian reports.

The iconic Canadian poet and musician, who died aged 82 on November 7, 2016, first published a collection of poetry in 1956, and published 12 more volumes throughout his career. He also wrote two novels – ‘The Favorite Game’ and ‘Beautiful Losers’ – before his music career began in the late ’60s.

Publisher Canongate has called new collection The Flame “an enormously powerful final chapter in Cohen’s storied literary career.”

Cohen’s manager, Robert Kory, told The Guardian: “During the final months of his life, Leonard had a singular focus – completing this book, taken largely from his unpublished poems and selections from his notebooks. The flame and how our culture threatened its extinction was a central concern.