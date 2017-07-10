Lethal Bizzle says he was offered £80,000 to fill in for Wiley at Wireless

Wiley was unable to make his headline set because of travel delays.

Lethal Bizzle has told fans he negotiated a hefty £80,000 pay cheque to fill in for Wiley at Wireless Festival over the weekend.

Wiley had been due to headline the north London festival on Saturday (July 8), but was forced to pull out at the last minute because of travel delays.

Lethal Bizzle filled in at the last minute, but only after he had persuaded festival organisers to double their initial payment offer.

According to Digital Spy, he told fans on Snapchat: “They’re like, ‘Yeah, can you get to Wireless in like an hour?’ I’m like, ‘What’s the fee though, what’s the fee?’ They were like, ‘Boy, right now I can give you a quick [£40k].’ I said, ‘Boy, it’s all last minute, double that figure and man can make it.'”

Bizzle continued: “They’re like, ‘Yeah, done,’ so man’s on the way to Wireless. Hold tight, Wiley, fam, you’re too rich to turn down [£80k]. I’m too African to turn that down, cuz.”

Explaining why he was unable to make his Wireless headline set, Wiley tweeted on Saturday: “1 plane cancelled and the next plane didn’t get me into England in time for the set time and times couldn’t be moved around. Sorry.”