Watch as LGBTQ+ activists dance to Rihanna while protesting outside Mike Pence’s Washington home

The activists reportedly chanted "We are here / we are queer / we will dance"

LGBTQ+ activists danced to Rihanna as they protested outside Mike Pence’s Washington Home on Wednesday night (January 18).

An estimated 200 LGBTQ+ activists and protestors gathered to hold what they described as a “queer dance party.” The party was intended as a protest of Pence’s support of numerous anti-LGBTQ policies.

Videos and photos of the event were shared across social media, with protestors seen dancing to Rihanna and Drake’s 2016 hit ‘Work’. You can see footage below.

According to Fader, reporters on the scene said the protestors chanted “Daddy Pence, come dance”. CNN quoted organiser Firas Nasr as saying; “We are here tonight to send a clear message to Daddy Pence that we will not tolerate bigotry and hate in our country. We are here today to take the streets as our dance floor.”

The gathering was organized by WERK for Peace, a grassroots organisation formed in the wake of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Philip Anschutz, owner of Coachella and its parent company AEG, has been hit with fresh accusations of donating money to groups who take a strong stance against LGBTQ issues.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Anschutz had been a donor to groups who advocated for some highly controversial causes.

The Washington Post revealed that between 2010 and 2013 Anschutz’s Anschutz Foundation actively funded the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Family Research Council, and the National Christian Foundation – three groups known to lobby and campaign against LGBTQ rights. Many of the policies listed on the Family Research Council’s website have been viewed as anti-gay rights, anti-transgender rights and anti-abortion.

Following the report, Anschutz released a statement dismissing the claims as “fake news” and “all garbage”. He said: “I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation… Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of The Anschutz Foundation that certain organizations either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”