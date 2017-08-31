Liam Gallagher addresses upcoming album rivalry with brother Noel

'We've slagged off every fucking band in the universe, and now me and him are going head to head'

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about going ‘head to head’ with his brother Noel when the pair release their solo albums within a few weeks of one another.

This Autumn will see the rivalry reignited between the former Oasis bandmates, with Liam dropping solo debut ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel has suggested that his next album with The High Flying Birds will arrive the next month in early November.

Speaking to Q Magazine about how closely together their releases fall, Liam said that “it’s like we’ve come full circle.”

“We’ve slagged off every fucking band in the universe, and now me and him are going head to head,” Gallagher continued. “I’m sure his record is gonna be great, man, but I feel double proud of mine, really confident.

“I do exactly what it says on the tin. I’m here to give the people what they want.”

Earlier this week, Noel began to tease fans with the release of new material – sharing a photo from what appeared to be the music video for a new song called ‘It’s A Beautiful World’.

Meanwhile, Liam has announced a huge UK and Ireland solo tour, while Noel Gallagher is set to headline a special charity gig at the re-opening of Manchester Arena, in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande show. With support from The Courteeners, Blossoms and many more, the ‘We Are Manchester’ show takes place on September 9.